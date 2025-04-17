Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of AutoNation worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $162.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

