Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WEX were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in WEX by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $122.60 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $235.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

