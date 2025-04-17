Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

