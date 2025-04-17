Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827.30. The trade was a 89.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,014.74. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,268. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

