Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Repligen worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Repligen by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.