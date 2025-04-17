Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TEM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Shares of TEM stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

In related news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 5,934 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $400,960.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,662 shares in the company, valued at $14,504,711.34. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at $534,164,611.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,411,249 shares of company stock worth $310,486,558 in the last three months.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

