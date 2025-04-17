Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $244,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $70.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middlesex Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

