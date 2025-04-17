Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,484 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Trex worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Trex by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

