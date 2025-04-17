Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,025 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Valmont Industries worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $280.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

