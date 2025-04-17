Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,250 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $143.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Insider Activity

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

