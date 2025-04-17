Legal & General Group Plc Sells 28,119 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

