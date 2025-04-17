Legal & General Group Plc Sells 28,717 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,717 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 62.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

