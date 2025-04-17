Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,993 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of SouthState worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $84.18 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,481.78. The trade was a 137.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

