Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,503 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Essent Group worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Essent Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Essent Group Stock Down 1.9 %

ESNT stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.