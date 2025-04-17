Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,973 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

