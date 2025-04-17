Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,065 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -382.06 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

