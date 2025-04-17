Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,337 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Archrock were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

