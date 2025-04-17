Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,681 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,077,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 87,582 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $131.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.