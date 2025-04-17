Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,870 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

