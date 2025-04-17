Legal & General Group Plc Sells 995 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $104.67.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

