Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,092 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after buying an additional 898,223 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RKLB opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

