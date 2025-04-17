Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bruker were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bruker by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

