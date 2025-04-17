Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,805 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,856,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,000.85. The trade was a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.87 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

