Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

