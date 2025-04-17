Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

