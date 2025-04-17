Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of Universal Display worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

