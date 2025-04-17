Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Light & Wonder worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNW. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

In related news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $398,720.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,533.98. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $272,319.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,753.30. The trade was a 41.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNW opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

