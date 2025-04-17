Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 323.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.