Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 548.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $232.21.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

