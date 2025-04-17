Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,374 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LYG opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.