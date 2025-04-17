LPL Financial LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

MDGL opened at $307.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.29 and a 200 day moving average of $305.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.00 and a 12 month high of $377.46. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of -0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $531,020.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,537.72. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $116,328.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,235.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

