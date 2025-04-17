Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stake Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,373.92. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $35,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,887.64. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.