Marwynn Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 22nd (NASDAQ:MWYN)

Marwynn’s (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 22nd. Marwynn had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 13th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Marwynn Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ MWYN opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Marwynn has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
Marwynn Company Profile
