Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3,703.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $4,203,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,823,000 after buying an additional 943,001 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Down 0.2 %

MASI opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

