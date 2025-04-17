Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,568,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $31,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,706,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,329,000 after purchasing an additional 578,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,386,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,239,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 193,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Matterport by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,537 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTTR stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

