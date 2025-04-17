MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 209,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,691,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

