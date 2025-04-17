Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 195.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

MMSI stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $3,087,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,440.50. This trade represents a 43.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

