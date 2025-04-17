Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.50. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 234,931 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBLY. UBS Group cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 141,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 66,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 24.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 279,082 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $14,940,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.