Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.42.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $332.51 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $370.99. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 23.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

