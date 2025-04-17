Monimus Capital Management LP Invests $612,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23,742.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

