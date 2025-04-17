Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,984,000. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 343,243 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.