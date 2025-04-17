MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $142.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

