MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$53.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.00.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday.

MTY stock opened at C$40.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$36.79 and a 1 year high of C$53.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.51. The company has a market cap of C$943.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

