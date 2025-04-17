MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$53.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.00.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTY
MTY Food Group Price Performance
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.