Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,731,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.