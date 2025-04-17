NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,707.32. This represents a 45.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $35.63 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $909.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -20,400.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

