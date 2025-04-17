Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NSANY stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.74. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

