Nokia Oyj (NOK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE NOK opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Trading Halts Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.