Nokia Oyj (NOK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

