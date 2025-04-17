Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nomura by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 64,268 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 241,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Down 0.9 %

NMR opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

