NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

