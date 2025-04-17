Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences’ Lock-Up Period To End on April 22nd (NASDAQ:OACCU)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences’ (NASDAQ:OACCU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OACCU opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OACCU. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,532,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Company Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated on June 28, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

